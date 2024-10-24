Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $149.75 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,174,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,967 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $149,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $31,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.91.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,748,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,805,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $162.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.67, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

