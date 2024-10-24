Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,783,547 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,794 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $209,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,161. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.92 and a twelve month high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.05.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

