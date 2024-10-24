Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Has $7.60 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 3.8% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,822,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $988.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $1,032.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $924.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $841.60.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,042 shares of company stock valued at $56,857,777 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $995.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $995.31.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

