Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $358.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.42. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.89. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AUB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

