Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Makes New $401,000 Investment in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,468,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,574,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $717,735,000 after purchasing an additional 367,987 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 27.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 578,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,155,000 after purchasing an additional 124,860 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 233.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 74,390 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 240.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,423,000 after buying an additional 67,445 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

SIGI stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.96. 39,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $109.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.71 and its 200 day moving average is $93.69. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.56.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.29). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIGI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.