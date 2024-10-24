Avalanche (AVAX) One Day Volume Hits $301.88 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion and approximately $301.88 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $27.15 or 0.00040351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012427 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00006934 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000523 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 446,966,774 coins and its circulating supply is 406,963,674 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

