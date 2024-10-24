Avalanche Reaches Market Cap of $10.84 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $26.63 or 0.00039545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $10.84 billion and $289.91 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00006905 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 446,968,650 coins and its circulating supply is 406,965,550 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

