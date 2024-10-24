Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Avalo Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %
AVTX stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. Avalo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $34.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24.
Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($14.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.70) by ($7.37). On average, equities analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics will post -7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics
About Avalo Therapeutics
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Avalo Therapeutics
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Wolverine World Wide Breaks Out – Will the 92% Rally Continue?
- What are earnings reports?
- CrowdStrike Sees Unusual Call Option Surge: What’s Next?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- GM Stock Is Crushing the Competition in 2024 – Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.