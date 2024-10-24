Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

AVTX stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. Avalo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $34.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($14.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.70) by ($7.37). On average, equities analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics will post -7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

About Avalo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,015,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,722,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.

