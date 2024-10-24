Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Holdings Lifted by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,924 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AVLV stock opened at $66.32 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.54.

About Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

