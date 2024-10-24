Axecap Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Axecap Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 56.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 18,439 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $117.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.34. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $69.32 and a 12 month high of $126.07.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

