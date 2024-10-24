Axecap Investments LLC Invests $2.87 Million in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Axecap Investments LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,000. Republic Services comprises approximately 2.2% of Axecap Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.18.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $203.98 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.65 and a 12 month high of $208.69. The firm has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.11 and its 200-day moving average is $196.23.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

