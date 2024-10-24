Axecap Investments LLC Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Axecap Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,066,715,000 after acquiring an additional 331,797 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,203,157,000 after acquiring an additional 34,855 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,298,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,021,666,000 after acquiring an additional 120,983 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 21.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 954,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $750,513,000 after acquiring an additional 168,734 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 677,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $533,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $907.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $880.60 and a 200-day moving average of $795.09. The company has a market capitalization of $186.07 billion, a PE ratio of 97.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $527.24 and a 52-week high of $949.59.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $890.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $927.62.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total value of $652,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,924. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,800.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,467 shares of company stock worth $4,450,447 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

