Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,740,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,474,000 after acquiring an additional 43,512 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 685,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,701,000 after acquiring an additional 50,104 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 177.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 198.4% in the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 306,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,674,000 after acquiring an additional 203,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 645.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 55,027 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $92.32 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $98.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.06. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.46% and a negative net margin of 105.85%. The company had revenue of $87.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXSM

Insider Transactions at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $4,022,488.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,275.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $4,022,488.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,275.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $1,005,870.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,282.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.