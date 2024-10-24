B. Riley Comments on Fiserv’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:FI)

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $8.77 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.75. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.74 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.36 EPS.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FI. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $187.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FI

Fiserv Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $202.36 on Thursday. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $111.53 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.09. The company has a market capitalization of $118.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3,016.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 7,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 377.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 44,776 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,890 shares of company stock worth $32,855,417 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.