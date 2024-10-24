B. Riley Predicts Teck Resources’ FY2025 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.98 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight Capital cut shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Report on TCK

Teck Resources Price Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.