B. Riley Predicts Teck Resources’ FY2025 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS.
Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.98 billion.
Teck Resources Price Performance
