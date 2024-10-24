Barclays Increases Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $277.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $267.00 to $277.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progressive from $242.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.19.

Get Progressive alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGR

Progressive Stock Down 0.4 %

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $247.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.14 and its 200 day moving average is $224.95. Progressive has a 52 week low of $149.14 and a 52 week high of $260.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $144.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $748,678.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,555.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $748,678.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,555.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $2,259,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,874,412.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,843 shares of company stock valued at $18,674,912. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $2,301,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 882.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 96.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,522,000 after purchasing an additional 32,115 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.