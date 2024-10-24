Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 390481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Bear Creek Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$144.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03, a PEG ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.61, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.37.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$30.29 million for the quarter. Bear Creek Mining had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 50.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bear Creek Mining Co. will post 0.0548926 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bear Creek Mining

About Bear Creek Mining

In related news, Senior Officer Eric Edward Caba purchased 90,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$32,015.25. In other Bear Creek Mining news, Senior Officer Eric Edward Caba acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,015.25. Also, Director Erfan Kazemi-Esfahani sold 147,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total value of C$46,371.47. Insiders own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

