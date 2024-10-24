Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 390481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.
Bear Creek Mining Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$144.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03, a PEG ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.61, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.37.
Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$30.29 million for the quarter. Bear Creek Mining had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 50.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bear Creek Mining Co. will post 0.0548926 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Bear Creek Mining
About Bear Creek Mining
Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bear Creek Mining
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.