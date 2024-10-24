Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $15.60 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.3% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $15,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 26.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.93.

In related news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 509 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $80,920.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,242.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $80,920.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,958 shares in the company, valued at $629,242.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,259. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ICE opened at $165.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.21 and its 200-day moving average is $146.86. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $167.23.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

