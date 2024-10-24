Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Stock Price Down 4.7% – What’s Next?

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $75.19 and last traded at $75.19. 41,501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 92,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BELFB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $987.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.47 and a 200-day moving average of $67.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.27 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 223.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.