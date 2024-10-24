BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Up 4.7% – Here’s Why

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.87. Approximately 506,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,970,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BCRX shares. StockNews.com raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,401 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 36,284 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 138,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 15,894 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 69,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.