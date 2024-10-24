BlackRock Smaller Companies (LON:BRSC) to Issue GBX 15.50 Dividend

BlackRock Smaller Companies (LON:BRSC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON BRSC traded up GBX 26 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,428 ($18.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 20.22. BlackRock Smaller Companies has a 52 week low of GBX 1,146 ($14.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,622 ($21.06). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,468.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,469.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £672.59 million, a PE ratio of -2,100.00 and a beta of 1.11.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Managers (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors including support services, software and computer services, media and entertainment, construction and building materials, leisure and hotels, general retailers, mining, oil and gas, specialty and other finance, and information technology hardware.

