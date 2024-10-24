Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) has disclosed its financial standing for the third quarter of 2024. The company recorded a net loss amounting to $56 million during the quarter. Key figures for the quarter include earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32), Distributable EPS of $0.39, Distributable EPS prior to charge-offs of $0.49, and dividends paid per basic share totaling $0.47.

Katie Keenan, the Chief Executive Officer of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, highlighted the robust momentum observed within the real estate market, which has significantly benefited BXMT’s operations. Noteworthy occurrences such as repayments, resolutions, and redeployments have been on the rise. With a substantial liquidity standing at $1.5 billion, along with an expanding global pipeline, the company aims to capitalize effectively on the current favorable investment landscape.

Details regarding Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s third quarter 2024 results can be accessed through a comprehensive presentation available at the company’s website, www.bxmt.com. Interested parties can also view an updated investor presentation on the same webpage.

The company is scheduled to conduct a quarterly investor call today at 9:00 a.m. ET to delve deeper into the disclosed results. For those intending to participate in the webcast, registration can be done through the provided link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1690501&tp_key=c125cd17c6. A recorded replay of the call will be accessible on www.bxmt.com approximately two hours post the live event.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, operating as a real estate finance entity, specializes in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate across North America, Europe, and Australia. The core investment goal of the company is to safeguard shareholder capital while generating appealing risk-adjusted returns, primarily through dividends produced from the current income of its loan portfolio. The company’s loan portfolio focuses on high-quality, institutional assets located in prime markets and sponsored by seasoned real estate investment owners and operators.

External management for Blackstone Mortgage Trust is conducted by BXMT Advisors L.L.C., a subsidiary of Blackstone. For further details on the company and its operations, visit www.bxmt.com.

Blackstone, known as the world’s largest alternative asset manager, concentrates on boosting the companies in which it invests to deliver notable returns for institutional and individual investors. With assets under management exceeding $1.1 trillion, Blackstone pursues various global investment strategies across real estate, private equity, infrastructure, and other sectors.

Please note that this press release encompasses forward-looking statements subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could potentially affect the actual outcomes or results in contrast to the statements made in this release will be conveyed in the “Risk Factors” section of Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s Annual Report available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. Non-GAAP financial measures like “Distributable EPS” and “Distributable EPS prior to charge-offs” have been referred to in this announcement. Interested parties can access a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure on the company’s website.

Investor relations inquiries can be directed to Blackstone at +1 (888) 756-8443 or [email protected]. For public affairs inquiries, contact Blackstone at +1 (212) 583-5263 or [email protected].

