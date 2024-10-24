Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLMN shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 19.4% during the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 248,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 40,225 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth $219,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth $111,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 28.7% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.72. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 61.90% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

