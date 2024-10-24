BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust (LON:BCI) Trading Up 2.4% – What’s Next?

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 304.85 ($3.96) and last traded at GBX 302 ($3.92). 736,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 944% from the average session volume of 70,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295 ($3.83).
BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The company has a market capitalization of £324.01 million and a PE ratio of 1,208.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 302 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 302.
BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Company Profile
BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
