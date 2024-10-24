BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Plans Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DHF)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DHF remained flat at $2.61 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 239,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,756. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47.
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
