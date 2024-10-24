BOCHK Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

BOCHK Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 66.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $55.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,125. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $42.13 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

