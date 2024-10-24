Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,780,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,257,602,000 after purchasing an additional 77,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,117,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $957,684,000 after buying an additional 68,141 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $752,425,000 after buying an additional 274,509 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,193,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $498,472,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 843,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $381,598,000 after acquiring an additional 217,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $519.51. 639,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,667. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.74. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $540.51. The company has a market capitalization of $167.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

