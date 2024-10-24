Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,938 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $13,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.8% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Security National Bank raised its stake in PACCAR by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in PACCAR by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

PACCAR stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.26. 416,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,586. The company has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.41. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $80.94 and a 1 year high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

