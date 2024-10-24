Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 376,788 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $46,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.28. The stock had a trading volume of 840,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.52. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

