Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Trading Down 3.4 %

BDNNY opened at $62.62 on Thursday. Boliden AB has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $72.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDNNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Boliden AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup upgraded Boliden AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Boliden AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

