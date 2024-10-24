Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Trading Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.44. Approximately 6,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 46,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44.

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and industry businesses in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Bolloré Logistics, Bolloré Energy, Communications, and Industry segments. The company offers freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; and distributes oil products.

