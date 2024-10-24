Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Stock Price Up 3.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. 78,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 144,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Bonterra Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$48.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26.

Get Bonterra Resources alerts:

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Bonterra Resources

In related news, Director Cesar Gonzalez purchased 122,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,075.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 305,000 shares of company stock worth $87,688 in the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.