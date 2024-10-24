Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Stock Price Up 3.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. 78,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 144,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
The firm has a market cap of C$48.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26.
Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.
