boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Upgraded at Hsbc Global Res

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Hsbc Global Res to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

BHOOY opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. boohoo group has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

