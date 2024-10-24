boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Upgraded at Hsbc Global Res

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Hsbc Global Res to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
boohoo group Price Performance
BHOOY opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. boohoo group has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05.
boohoo group Company Profile
