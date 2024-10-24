Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,132 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 225.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 73,219 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,570,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 201,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 389.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 55,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,639,695. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,639,695. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,734.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,253 shares of company stock worth $26,714,298 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $87.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.30 billion, a PE ratio of 73.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $88.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.68.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

