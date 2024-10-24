Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $180,000 Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 117,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 66,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 52,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 182,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 93,295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $37.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

