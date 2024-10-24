Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Booking by 31.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Booking by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 65 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $417,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,183.75.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $4,313.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $146.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4,029.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,838.71. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,733.04 and a one year high of $4,395.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $37.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

