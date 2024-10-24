Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,424,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,638,000 after purchasing an additional 20,446,705 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,568,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 948,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,721,000 after buying an additional 70,651 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 533,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,941,000 after buying an additional 36,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 363,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after buying an additional 89,115 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTI opened at $28.38 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $29.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average of $28.32.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

