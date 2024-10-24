Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 2,772 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $152.91 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.43. The firm has a market cap of $247.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.