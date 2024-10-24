BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of BP by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 128,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upgraded BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank downgraded BP from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.98.

BP Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BP opened at $31.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.64. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $47.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.82 billion. BP had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.56%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Further Reading

