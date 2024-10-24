Brighton Jones LLC Sells 210 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $28,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 40,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34,366.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 828,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,831,000 after acquiring an additional 826,509 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 32,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $329.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $233.54 and a 52-week high of $334.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.31 and its 200 day moving average is $309.74.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

