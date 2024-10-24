Brighton Jones LLC Sells 614 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $201.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.