Brokers Issue Forecasts for Conifex Timber FY2024 Earnings

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Conifex Timber in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.69). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $0.85 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Conifex Timber’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$31.80 million during the quarter. Conifex Timber had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%.

Conifex Timber Price Performance

About Conifex Timber

Shares of CFF stock opened at C$0.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$17.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.42. Conifex Timber has a 12 month low of C$0.21 and a 12 month high of C$1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.11.

(Get Free Report)

Conifex Timber Inc engages in the production, marketing, and sale of lumber products in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company is also involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.