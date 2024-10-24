Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.500-4.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.3 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.23.

Brunswick Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of BC opened at $77.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $99.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.27.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $29,119.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,155.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Earnings History and Estimates for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

