BTS Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.3% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.2 %

GLD opened at $250.87 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $179.11 and a 52 week high of $253.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.85.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

