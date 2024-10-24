BTS Asset Management Inc. Invests $661,000 in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF makes up about 0.6% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QAI. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average is $31.22. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $32.30.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

