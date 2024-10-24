BTS Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. CubeSmart comprises 0.3% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CubeSmart

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $366,054.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,358. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CubeSmart news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $2,085,639.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,194.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $366,054.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,358. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,217 shares of company stock worth $4,244,344. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CUBE stock opened at $49.29 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $55.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.82.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

