Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.81 and last traded at $53.89. Approximately 1,693,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,410,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Cameco Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 71.5% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 99.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 68.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

