Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $278.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $254.00 to $278.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.18.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $213.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $682.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.41. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $271.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 35,611.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,892,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,436 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 347.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764,300 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,748 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $416,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

