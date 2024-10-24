Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up 1.9% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 159.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.10.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $111.99 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.02 and its 200-day moving average is $119.72. The stock has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.6108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.26%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

