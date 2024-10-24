Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Given Hold Rating at Benchmark

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.08. 1,547,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,208. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 55.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 358.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 19,489 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 42.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,063 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 70.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at $4,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

